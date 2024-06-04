Contrasting Abacus Life (ABL) and The Competition

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Abacus Life to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
55.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abacus Life and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Abacus Life
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Abacus Life Competitors
|727
|3607
|3855
|145
|2.41
Volatility and Risk
Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Abacus Life and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Abacus Life
|$79.59 million
|$9.52 million
|586.79
|Abacus Life Competitors
|$2.19 billion
|$277.28 million
|17.99
Abacus Life’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Abacus Life and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Abacus Life
|0.11%
|4.96%
|2.52%
|Abacus Life Competitors
|13.45%
|21.22%
|7.61%
Summary
Abacus Life peers beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
