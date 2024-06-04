Cooper Companies’ (COO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.42.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.