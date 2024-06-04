Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $310,102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,997,000 after purchasing an additional 733,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. 7,116,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,045. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.83.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

