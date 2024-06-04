Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Down to $56.09

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.09, but opened at $52.63. Core & Main shares last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1,179,526 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Get Core & Main alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Stock Down 14.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,271.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,900 shares of company stock worth $15,387,095. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 915.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $91,771,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.