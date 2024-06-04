Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $184.16. 299,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

