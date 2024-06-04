Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $19.03 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,070. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

