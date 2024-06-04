Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $955,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

