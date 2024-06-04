Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 111,145 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 9.21% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 532,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,875. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

