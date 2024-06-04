Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $832.15. 1,747,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $432.34 and a 12 month high of $838.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,421 shares of company stock worth $261,189,573. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

