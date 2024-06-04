Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:UTF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 128,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.