Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 487 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. 988,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,090. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

