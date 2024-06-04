Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. 9,037,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,193,868. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

