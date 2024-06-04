Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. 23,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 107,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 182.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.