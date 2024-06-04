Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $97.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.56 or 0.00012065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00051185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.