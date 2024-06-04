Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,347,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 717,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.04 on Tuesday, hitting $823.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $751.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $510.57 and a 12 month high of $827.91. The company has a market capitalization of $365.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

