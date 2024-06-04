Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

TSE:CVO traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. 608,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,349. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.66 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

