Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 9205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $681.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

