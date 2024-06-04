Critical Contrast: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) vs. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -185.00% -37.54% -28.44% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $24.08 million 4.10 -$43.92 million ($4.50) -0.57 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.28 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Color Star Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services. It also provides teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

