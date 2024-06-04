CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $88,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $308.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 857.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

