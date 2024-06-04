CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.976-4.011, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98-$0.99 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 856.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.85.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $373.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.