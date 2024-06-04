CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 650.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.80. The stock had a trading volume of 786,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,629. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

