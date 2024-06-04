CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 5,437 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.86% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 91,961 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 263,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,832. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

