CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. 31,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

