CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 8,694 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 182,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,780.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 3,025,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,320,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

