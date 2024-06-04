CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after purchasing an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,339,000 after purchasing an additional 518,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,050. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

