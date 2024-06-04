CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.