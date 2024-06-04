CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $7.33 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 33,628.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 529,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,796 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CMC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 330,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

