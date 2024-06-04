CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Intuit stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.06 and a 200-day moving average of $624.01. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $419.30 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

