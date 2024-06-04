CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 80,586 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 80,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. 52,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.80.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

