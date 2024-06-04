CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in GSK by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in GSK by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 23.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. 2,868,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

