CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 3,021,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

