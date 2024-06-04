D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells $34,661.25 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $34,661.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 937,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emil Michael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $47,258.90.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 2.3 %

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $220.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.03. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D-Wave Quantum last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

QBTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carroll Investors Inc grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

