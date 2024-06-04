Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $969,441.82

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Dai has a market cap of $5.35 billion and approximately $969,441.82 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

