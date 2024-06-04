Deepika Pakianathan Sells 204,394 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,761. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

