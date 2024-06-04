Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $40.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

