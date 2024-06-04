Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,460,000 after acquiring an additional 697,849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

