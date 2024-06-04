DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $141.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

