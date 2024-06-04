Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 441,411 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 266,037 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.22. 1,744,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,223. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

