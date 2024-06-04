DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $187.59 million and $7.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,196.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00674752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00118110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00225403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00088326 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,050,059,008 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

