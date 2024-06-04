Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 341,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 736,183 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.60.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

