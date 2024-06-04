Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,196. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.