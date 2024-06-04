DIMO (DIMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.16 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and $2.16 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 223,075,274.82640755 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.20079238 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,293,287.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

