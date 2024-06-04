Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE DG traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.