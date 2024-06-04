Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

