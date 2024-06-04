Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.43.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.91. 763,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,532. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.00. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

