Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 1,609 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $123,821,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,323,000 after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

PKG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,685. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $126.36 and a 52 week high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.