Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $209,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,551 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in KBR were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. 73,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

