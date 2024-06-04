Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $749,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

HYG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. 4,410,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,271,777. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

