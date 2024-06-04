DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $15.70.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
