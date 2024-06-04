Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

DOV stock opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

